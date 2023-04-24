'Sitting ducks': Australians seek escape from fighting in Sudan's Khartoum

Hameeda Mohamed says she and others taking shelter do live in fear of "getting caught in crossfire".

The Australian government says at least 158 Australians and their families are currently in Sudan. One of those is Hameeda Mohamed, who is currently in Sudan's capital Khartoum. She has urged the federal government to organise evacuations.

