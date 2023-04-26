Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul
Is it time for a new look at migration into Australia? Source: Getty / LuapVision/Getty Images/iStockphoto
A parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Migration has begun a number of public hearings in their efforts to reshape Australia's migration system. Their inquiry seeks to address a growing skills and labour shortage throughout the economy with experts suggesting that skilled migrants are the answer to future-proof against a lack of local manpower.
