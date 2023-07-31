Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Small business continues to feel impact of rising interest rates
Incoming RBA governor Michele Bullock is seen during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, July 14, 2023. AAP Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Australian small businesses are bracing themselves ahead of a potential 13th interest rate rise in a year. Thirty-six economists surveyed by Reuters are split on whether the Reserve Bank will continue to hold interest rates for a second month in a row at its August meeting or decide to increase the rate.
