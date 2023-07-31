Small business continues to feel impact of rising interest rates

JIM CHALMERS RBA GOVERNOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Incoming RBA governor Michele Bullock is seen during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, July 14, 2023. AAP Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australian small businesses are bracing themselves ahead of a potential 13th interest rate rise in a year. Thirty-six economists surveyed by Reuters are split on whether the Reserve Bank will continue to hold interest rates for a second month in a row at its August meeting or decide to increase the rate.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine Drone Attack

Zelenskyy: 'The war is returning to Russia'

australian visa

Parent Visas system slammed as 'dysfunctional'

HOT WEATHER SYDNEY

The dangers of smoke, ahead of a new bushfire season

A man and a woman in suits stand at a podium with Australian and US flags behind them.

US pushes back on Assange, talks up security at AUSMIN