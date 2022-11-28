Socceroos prepare for crunch clash against Denmark

SBS News In Depth

Mitchell Duke of Australia celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 26 November 2022. EPA/Abir Sultan Source: EPA / Abir Sultan/EPA

The Socceroos say they’re not getting carried away with their World Cup win over Tunisia because their job is not yet done. Victory over Denmark would see them through to the Round of 16. A draw could do the same, but Australia has no plans to play it safe.

