Socceroos speak out against Qatar's human rights record

Australia WCup

The Socceroos ahead of a friendly international against New Zealand in Brisbane Source: AAP / Dan Peled/AP

Published 27 October 2022 at 8:16pm
By Sean Wales, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
In a collective statement, the national football side has called for the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships in the country, and improvements in worker rights.

