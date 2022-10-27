Socceroos speak out against Qatar's human rights record

The Socceroos ahead of a friendly international against New Zealand in Brisbane Source: AAP / Dan Peled/AP
Published 27 October 2022 at 8:16pm
By Sean Wales, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
In a collective statement, the national football side has called for the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships in the country, and improvements in worker rights.
