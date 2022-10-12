SBS News - Google - Shorts

Solomon Islands police train in China under security pact

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2022 at 7:39am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 13 October 2022 at 7:39am
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

John Howard speaks on Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Eastern Australia on alert for wild weather

Memorial held at site of Bali bombings to mark 20th anniversary

More than 50 countries pledge more weapons for Ukraine