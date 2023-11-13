Some dangerous dog breeds to be banned in Queensland

Some dangerous dog breeds to be banned in QueenslandPlay01:04Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (998.25KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe Prime Minister warns politicians against politicising the Israel-Hamas conflictOptus reveals a major issue with a routine software upgrade caused last week's mass outageBritish Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been fired from CabinetThe United Nations refugee agency says it will have to shut down all of its operations in Gaza