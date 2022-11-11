SBS News In Depth

Southeast Asian leaders unite on world stage

SBS News In Depth

Ukraine's Foreign Minister and his Singaporean counterpart (AAP).jpg

Ukraine's Foreign Minister and his Singaporean counterpart Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2022 at 2:47pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit is underway in Cambodia. Among the key issues on the agenda will be curbing escalating violence in Myanmar, the war in Ukraine and climate change. But with Myanmar's military-led government showing little signs of co-operation, there's doubt over whether much progress can be made.

Published 11 November 2022 at 2:47pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends Remembrance Day ceremonies in Sydney

Remembering the fallen

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are to meet at the G20 Summit in Indonesia

Landmark talks planned between US and China at G20

Biden Midterm Presser

Joe Biden hails US midterm results as a 'good day for democracy'

Australian Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke after the passing of the Fair Work Legislation Amendment Bill

Industrial relations bill passes the lower house