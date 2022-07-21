SBS News In Depth

Sri Lanka's newly-elected president faces daunting challenges

SBS News In Depth

SRI LANKA-POLITICS-UNREST-ECONOMY

Sri Lanka's newly elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe addresses the media representatives during his visit at the Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo on July 20, 2022. - Sri Lanka's president-elect on July 20 vowed to take tough action against anyone resorting to what he called the undemocratic means that led to his predecessor's ouster. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images) Source: ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2022 at 2:39pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News

Sri Lankan MPs have elected a new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe. The president-elect has called for unity but protesters are not happy.

Published 21 July 2022 at 2:39pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska Addresses The United States Congress

Russia warns EU will feel it if the West arms Ukraine with long-range weapons

Variants of the COVID virus continue to challenge scientists

New COVID variants can evade vaccine protections

The first ever captain of Australia's national woman's team, Julie Dolan (SBS).jpg

One year to go for Football's Women's World Cup

The endangered Squirrel Glider (AAP).jpg

Change Agents: Peter Dalton & Gabrielle Stacey