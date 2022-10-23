Statue unveiled as tribute to US civil rights movement

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Statue unveiled as tribute to US civil rights movementPlay01:20SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.22MB)Published 23 October 2022 at 4:32pmSource: SBS News .Published 23 October 2022 at 4:32pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesQLD south-east hit by more than 150 millimetres of rainMan killed in Bolivia demonstrationsMexico battens down the hatches for Hurricane Roslyn's arrivalPM promises flood funding in Tuesday's budget