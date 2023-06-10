Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Stephen Kenny, Julian Assange's Australian lawyer, speaks to SBS
Julian Assange's Australian lawyer Stephen Kenny at a Free Assange Quad Rally in May (AAP) Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange has lost his latest attempt to fight extradition from Britain to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges. A judge at London's High Court has ruled Assange had no legal grounds to challenge the extradition. Assange's Australian lawyer Stephen Kenny has spoken with Biwa Kwan from SBS News on that decision, drawing parallels between this case and that of David Hicks.
