Stone-age surgeon's success story

Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo Source: AAP / Tim Maloney/AP
Published 8 September 2022 at 5:08pm
By Steve Trask
Source: SBS News
A team of researchers from Australia and Indonesia have discovered the earliest known evidence of complex medicine among Stone Age societies. Analysis of skeletal remains indicates a successful amputation was carried out on a child 31,000 years ago - requiring intimate knowledge of anatomy and infection control.
Published 8 September 2022 at 5:08pm
By Steve Trask
Source: SBS News
Share