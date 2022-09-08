Stone-age surgeon's success story

SBS News In Depth

Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo

Dr Tim Maloney and Andika Priyatno work at the site in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo

Published 8 September 2022 at 5:08pm
By Steve Trask
Source: SBS News

A team of researchers from Australia and Indonesia have discovered the earliest known evidence of complex medicine among Stone Age societies. Analysis of skeletal remains indicates a successful amputation was carried out on a child 31,000 years ago - requiring intimate knowledge of anatomy and infection control.

