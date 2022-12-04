SBS News In Depth

Study shows the pandemic further worsened declining mental health

Pedestrians walk from Flinders St station in Melbourne (AAP).jpg

Pedestrians walk from Flinders St station in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 5 December 2022 at 7:00am
By Sam Dover
Presented by Sam Dover
Source: SBS News

In an extensive new report by the University of Melbourne, the effects of the early pandemic on the wellbeing of Australians has been revealed. The results from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey show Victorians and, in particular, those living in Melbourne were especially affected by the 2020 lockdown measures.

