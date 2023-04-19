Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Sudanese-Australians worry for loved ones trapped in Khartoum amid deadly violence
Sudanese-Australian Mohamed Semra calls his brother who is trapped in Khartoum where deadly violence has claimed the lives of at least 270 people in the last few days. Source: SBS News
The unfolding conflict in Sudan is being described as some of the worst scenes in decades. Many in the Australian Sudanese community say they haven't slept in days, fearing for the safety of loved ones as fighting rages in the streets.
