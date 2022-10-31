SBS News In Depth

Sudanese woman describes her fight against Sudan's strict dress laws

Sudan, Khartoum State, Khartoum, sudanese woman hiding her face under a veil

A Sudanese woman in Khartoum hides her face behind a veil Source: Getty / Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us

Published 31 October 2022 at 5:38pm
By Laura Jones (BBC)
Presented by Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

As people in Iran protest over the country's strict dress laws, another woman - this time from Sudan - looks back at how that country has policed women's dress. In 1991, a law was introduced in Sudan which was used to control how women acted and dressed in public. Amiera Osman Hamed was arrested and fined for wearing trousers in 2002.

