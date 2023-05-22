Support builds for 'Little India' as Indian PM visits Australia

While the Quad meeting has been cancelled, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still travel to Australia for bilateral talks. A precinct in the Sydney suburb of Harris Park is on track to be officially known as 'Little India' - a change supporters hope will gather support during Mr Modi's first visit in almost 10 years.

