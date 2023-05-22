Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Support builds for 'Little India' as Indian PM visits Australia
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk out from the Peace Memorial Museum during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan (AAP) Credit: Takashi Aoyama / POOL/EPA
While the Quad meeting has been cancelled, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still travel to Australia for bilateral talks. A precinct in the Sydney suburb of Harris Park is on track to be officially known as 'Little India' - a change supporters hope will gather support during Mr Modi's first visit in almost 10 years.
