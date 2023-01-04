SBS News In Depth

Surf Life Saving explains rips and issues advice to swimmers

Warning Sign at the Beach

Warning Sign "Danger Strong Current" at the beach. Source: iStockphoto / LisaInGlasses/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 5 January 2023 at 7:00am
By SBS News
CEO of Life Saving NSW Steven Pearce speaks to SBS News to explain what is a current, how to identify it and what to do to get out of it safely. Authorities are reminding Australian swimmers of the importance of avoiding rips and strong currents after several drowning deaths this summer.

