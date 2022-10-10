SBS News In Depth

Survey reveals need for mental health help

SBS News In Depth

Mammadu Bah felt life weigh more heavily on him when his parents split up (SBS).jpg

Mammadu Bah felt life weigh more heavily on him when his parents split up Source: SBS News / SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2022 at 6:30pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News

A new national survey has found one in two Australians has required mental health help in the past three months. But while the inaugural report card finds cause for concern, there's also optimism, with nine out of ten saying accessing support has boosted their well-being.

Published 10 October 2022 at 6:30pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A 'Hunter' class warship

Defence projects - 'a century behind schedule'

On the Money - Housing, Real estate (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Banks reducing borrowing capacity easing house prices

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match against Everton

Record-breaking Ronaldo scores his 700th goal

Ancient footprints at Formby in the UK (YouTube-CITIZAN).jpg

Ancient footprints reveal surprises