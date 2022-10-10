Survey reveals need for mental health help

Mammadu Bah felt life weigh more heavily on him when his parents split up Source: SBS News / SBS
Published 10 October 2022 at 6:30pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
A new national survey has found one in two Australians has required mental health help in the past three months. But while the inaugural report card finds cause for concern, there's also optimism, with nine out of ten saying accessing support has boosted their well-being.
