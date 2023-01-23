Suspect in US dance club shooting dead

California Shooting

Two police vehicles are seen near a building where a shooting occurred in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Source: AP / Jae C. Hong/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A gunman has opened fire at Lunar New Year celebrations in California, killing ten people and injuring at least as many more. A widespread search for the assailant ended after he turned the gun on himself, leaving police to determine what the man's motivation could have been. There have been dozens of mass shootings and deaths in the United States this year, but the scale and profile of this incident has again sparked a raging debate about the country's gun laws.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
Share

Latest podcast episodes

South East Melbourne Phoenix players Mitch Creek, Ryan Broekhoff and Owen Foxwell help launch the NBL Pride Round. (Supplied by NBL).jpg

The NBL launches Pride Round to champion inclusion and diversity

'Hero rats' are detecting tuberculosis in humans (AP).jpg

Hero rats could help detect tuberculosis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and former British PM Boris Johnson talk during their meeting in Kyiv

France, Germany confirm support for Ukraine, Boris Johnson pays a visit

Kamala Harris delivers remarks to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee, Florida

White House determined to restore abortion rights across the US