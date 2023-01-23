Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Suspect in US dance club shooting dead
Two police vehicles are seen near a building where a shooting occurred in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Source: AP / Jae C. Hong/AP
A gunman has opened fire at Lunar New Year celebrations in California, killing ten people and injuring at least as many more. A widespread search for the assailant ended after he turned the gun on himself, leaving police to determine what the man's motivation could have been. There have been dozens of mass shootings and deaths in the United States this year, but the scale and profile of this incident has again sparked a raging debate about the country's gun laws.
