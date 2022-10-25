SBS News - Google - Shorts

Sweden prepares for its accession to NATO as new cabinet sets in

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2022 at 11:05am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 25 October 2022 at 11:05am
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

New report calls for more multicultural representation in Australian politics

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard resigns

Rishi Sunak to become the next British Prime Minister

Air strike kills more than 50 people in Myanmar