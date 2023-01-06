SBS News In Depth

Sydney to Hobart yacht washes up on remote island

Cultural and environmental concerns after a yacht washed up on a remote island in Tasmania. (Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania Twitter)

Published 7 January 2023 at 9:00am
By SBS News
Huntress yacht has been washed ashore on a remote Tasmanian beach on Aboriginal land. There are cultural and environmental concerns the yacht will break up before it can be salvaged, due to the remoteness of its location. SBS News reporter Aymen Baghdadi speaks to Vica Bayley from the state's Aboriginal Land Council who says there are concerns about the yacht breaking up and damaging the land.

There are concerns over the cultural and environmental impact caused by a yacht that has washed up on a remote island in Tasmania. The vessel was abandoned during the famous Sydney to Hobart race last month, after it struck an unidentified object that took off part of its rudder. Authorities will now attempt to salvage the still-intact 40-foot yacht called 'Huntress' from Truwana, also known as Cape Barren Island in Bass Strait, home to an Indigenous population.

