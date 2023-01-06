Sydney to Hobart yacht washes up on remote island

There are concerns over the cultural and environmental impact caused by a yacht that has washed up on a remote island in Tasmania. The vessel was abandoned during the famous Sydney to Hobart race last month, after it struck an unidentified object that took off part of its rudder. Authorities will now attempt to salvage the still-intact 40-foot yacht called 'Huntress' from Truwana, also known as Cape Barren Island in Bass Strait, home to an Indigenous population.





