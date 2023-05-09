Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Syrians welcome Arab League decision - US remains unconvinced
A file photo of Syria's President Bashir al-Assad meeting representatives of other Arab nations in February Source: AAP / AP
Damascus residents have welcome the Arab League's decision to reinstate Syria's membership, hoping it will alleviate economic and travel needs, although US sanctions remain in place and the humanitarian crisis persists. While some Arab League members are opposed, locals believe that Syria's return will have political and economic benefits, restoring relations with other Arab countries and opening borders for investment.
