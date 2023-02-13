Temporary visa holders get the chance to permanently settle in Australia

The Albanese government has announced nearly 20,000 refugees on temporary protection visas will now be able to apply to permanently resettle in Australia. Labor made the abolition of temporary protection visas an election promise, but refugee advocates say thousands of people have been left in limbo... while the Federal opposition is warning it will entice people smugglers to ramp up their operations.

