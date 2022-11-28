Terror threat lowered for Australia

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
Published 28 November 2022 at 7:36pm
By Brooke Young, Anna Henderson
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
ASIO has lowered Australia's terror threat level from probable to possible for the first time since 2014. The repatriation of so called IS brides has been taken into account in downgrading the threat level.
