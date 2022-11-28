SBS News In Depth

Terror threat lowered for Australia

SBS News In Depth

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2022 at 7:36pm
By Brooke Young, Anna Henderson
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

ASIO has lowered Australia's terror threat level from probable to possible for the first time since 2014. The repatriation of so called IS brides has been taken into account in downgrading the threat level.

Published 28 November 2022 at 7:36pm
By Brooke Young, Anna Henderson
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Storm over Sydney

Climate council warns extreme weather events continue to threaten us

Royal Life Saving NSW ACT Ambassador Matt Shirvington helps launch campaign responding to alarming spike in drowning deaths (Supplied)

Royal Life Saving launches summer safety campaign

On the Money - EFTPOS, retail, shopping, consumers (AAP).jpg

SBS On the Money: How 'bracketing' is hurting small online retailers as industry sales fall

Former prime minister Scott Morrison sitting on the back benches in the House of Representatives

Scott Morrison to face censure motion