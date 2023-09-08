'That 70s Show' star sentenced to prison until the 2050s

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





American actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women while he was at the height of his fame in TV's "That 70s Show".





Prosecutors said the rapes occurred at his home in Hollywood between 2001 and 2003, after Masterson drugged the women under different circumstances.





The American actor was convicted in May 2023, but his final sentence has only been reached this week [[SEP 9]].





The case public prosecutor, Reinhold Mueller says he is satisfied with the outcome.





"I've gotten to know the victims in this case quite well over the years and I can tell you they're strong, they were committed to making sure that justice gets served and today they got it. The judge imposed a sentence, an aggregate sentence of 30 years to life which we believe is the appropriate sentence in this case."





But this case hasn't only been in the spotlight because of Masterson's famous role.





The actor's connection with the Scientology movement has been the subject of constant debate in and out of court.





Scientology is a set of beliefs and practices variously defined as a cult, a business or a new religious movement, with prominent names as members, including three-time Oscar-nominated actor Tom Cruise.





Prosecutors argued that 47-year-old Masterson relied on his status as a well-known Scientologist to avoid accountability.





The victims and Masterson met through the Church of Scientology, and their accusers said the organization discouraged them from contacting the police.





Mr Mueller says that the delay in reporting the crimes should not be taken into account.





"Just because it's a delayed reporting, even if it's been 20 years, it still matters, a crime still happened and somebody needs to be held accountable, despite the length of the time."





A third case has also been disclosed, but the jury was deadlocked on the third woman’s accusations, with prosecutors saying they do not plan to retry the case.





Masterson, who pleaded not guilty, had the chance to speak after the sentencing decision, but he refused.





His lawyer, Shawn Holley, says the verdict was unfair.





"The errors which occurred in this case are substantial and unfortunately led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence. And though we have great respect for the jury and for our system of justice, sometimes they get it wrong. And that's what happened here. Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we and the appellate lawyers who are the best the brightest in the country are confident that these convictions will be overturned.”





The sentence was handed down in a packed courtroom, including Masterson's wife, other members of his family and former Scientologists.





But although it's a long time coming, legal experts say Danny Masterson may not serve his full 30-year sentence.





Brian Buckmire is a former public defender with the Legal Aid Society Brooklyn and has told ABC America that the outcome is, to some extent, a win for the defendant.





"I think for Masterson and his defence, they came out winning in some respects because the charges were not run consecutively. This could have been 30 and 30 years, rather than just 30 years with a possibility of life in prison,, which basically means that after 30 years, he will have a possibility of going before a parole board and asking to be let out and still be on parole all having some form of liberty, but with allegations like this and no admission of guilt or no remorse, now make it very difficult. However, I think that him not speaking in his final moments during his sentencing is in putting all his cards into this appeal"



