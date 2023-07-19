Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The field remains wide open to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games
Signage for the Commonwealth Games Australia is seen during a press conference in Melbourne, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Victorian Andrews Labor Government has cancelled the 2026 commonwealth games, slated to be held across Victoria. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
The Commonwealth Games Federation insists the sporting event will be staged in 2026 and beyond, despite the shock announcement by the Victorian Premier to pull out of hosting the event. Daniel Andrews has defended his government's decision, saying the state would have taken a big hit if the Games had gone ahead.
