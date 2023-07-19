The field remains wide open to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Signage for Commonwealth Games Australia

Signage for the Commonwealth Games Australia is seen during a press conference in Melbourne, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Victorian Andrews Labor Government has cancelled the 2026 commonwealth games, slated to be held across Victoria. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Commonwealth Games Federation insists the sporting event will be staged in 2026 and beyond, despite the shock announcement by the Victorian Premier to pull out of hosting the event. Daniel Andrews has defended his government's decision, saying the state would have taken a big hit if the Games had gone ahead.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Diverse people meeting

Businesses encouraged to increase employment opportunities for people with disability

Traditional owners with protest signs

Traditional owners win legal challenge stopping construction of nuclear waste facility in South Australia

The Morocco World Cup team hold a training session in front of fans in Melbourne (SBS).jpg

Morocco's Women's World Cup team set to represent the Arab world

JASON CLARE PRESS CLUB

Education Minister announces shake-up of university sector