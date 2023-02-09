The keys to survival: silence and hope

Aerial photo shows the destruction in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in Turkey and Syria, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 9,500, making the quake the deadliest in more than a decade. (Ahmet Akpolat/DIA via AP ) Source: AAP / Ahmet Akpolat/AP