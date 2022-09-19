SBS News In Depth

The Prime Minister toasts the King of Australia

Britain Royals

Britain's King Charles III speaks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, as he receives realm prime ministers in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP) Source: AAP / Stefan Rousseau/AP

Published 19 September 2022 at 4:49pm
Presented by Claire Slattery
Anthony Albanese has led a toast to King Charles at a lunch at Australia House in London on the eve of the Queen's funeral.

