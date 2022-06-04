SBS News In Depth

The Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations continue in London and at home

Queen Elizabeth II on a video call with recipients of the Australian of the Year Awards, including Dylan Alcott (Buckingham Palace - AAP).jpg

Queen Elizabeth II on a video call with recipients of the Australian of the Year Awards, including Dylan Alcott

Published 4 June 2022 at 8:01pm
By Gareth Boreham, Abby Dinham
Source: SBS News
The Queen's platinum jubilee party has continued in the United Kingdom and abroad despite the monarch of the moment not being well enough to attend events. A thanksgiving service was held at St Paul's Cathedral in London while an island in Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin has been renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

