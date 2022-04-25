The search for new particles could revolutionise our understanding of the universe

Part of the Large Hadron Collider tunnel at the CERN particle physics research facility in Meyrin, Switzerland Source: Ronald Patrick/Getty Images
Published 25 April 2022 at 4:26pm
By SBS/BBC
Presented By Allan Lee
Tags
Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider on the border between France and Switzerland believe the revamped machine will discover particles that are completely new to science.
This story was originally produced by Pallab Ghosh for the BBC World Service
