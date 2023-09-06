'The situation is outrageous': Greece hard hit by flooding

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Flood waters triggered by torrential rain washed away rubbish containers and vehicles in Volos, Greece on Tuesday (September 5).





Authorities have restricted traffic in the wider area of the Magnesia prefecture on the Eastern coast of Greece.





Greek Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias says the rainfall in certain areas has broken records.





"According to meteorologists, this has been the most severe weather phenomenon in regards to the maximum rainfall within the span of 24 hours since we began holding records in the country. For example, in the area of Zagora in Pelion up until 3pm, the maximum rainfall has reached 645 mm. The predictions by the meteorologists say that the millimeters will continue to rise until the end of the day. That means that the phenomenon has not reached its end. After a small remission, it will elevate once again in the first morning hours. People must closely flow the orders given by the civil protection services, the fire services and the Hellenic Police, with this phenomenon still in process."





Mr Kikilias says there should be improvements from Wednesday ((September 6)).





"According to the predictions of the meteorologists, there should be a deescalation (of the weather phenomena) from midday tomorrow. From the start of the (weather) phenomenon, there have been in the area: 77 fire brigade crews and also teams from the first, second, fifth, seventh and eighth special disaster aversion unit with life rafts and caterpillar vehicles, rescue machines, military forces and of course the Hellenic police, as well as personnel from the local government. In total, the fire brigade has accepted 690 calls (for help) up until now."





The fire department said one man was killed in Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him, while another man was reported missing, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters.





One of the local residents saw his entire business submerged in a matter of a few minutes and was forced to evacuate.





He says the situation is out of control.





"I came from Athinon (avenue), my business has flooded. The water in there reaches over 2 metres coming in from the back road going out to the central (street) and the situation is outrageous. This is disgraceful."





Greece’s weather service said the Pelion region was forecast to receive about 650 to 700 millimeters of rain over Tuesday and Wednesday, while 550-600 millimeters were forecast for the central town of Karditsa.





Mobile phone footage showed cars being swept into the sea by fast flowing rivers of water in Agios Ioannis, in Pelion, Central Greece.





Iro Proia, who filmed the footage, says people there feel abandoned by the authorities despite contacting the emergency services .





"We asked for immediate help from Agios Ioannis, but they have all left us since 7am. We called 112, the Fire Department, the Municipality, the Prefecture. There is no one. Cars have already entered the sea. We will mourn the dead. We have been talking to 112 and the Fire Department since morning and there is complete indifference. People with small children are at risk. You can see right in front of me there's a car and another in the middle of the sea. There are cars in the water. The river is broken, you can see for yourselves."





An Austrian couple that had been reported missing in Pelion has been located by authorities, while 300 tourists have been left isolated on the isle of Skiathos due to the severe weather conditions.





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the nation's president Katerina Sakellaropoulou to discuss Greece's handling of the recent wildfire disaster.





Mr Mitsotakis has admitted that there are certain weather conditions that cannot be prevented and people should be prepared for the challenging hours ahead.



