The sound of California's latest fashion

Published 4 January 2023 at 8:54am
By Julien Oeuillet
Sound therapy is growing in popularity, as more and more practitioners offer the experience to a growing number of people looking to relieve their anxiety. A study shows such practices, which uses instruments such as gongs and bells, can be as efficient as drugs.

