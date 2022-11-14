The too hard basket

The Too Hard Basket: Gaming - an addiction that's no fun

The too hard basket

wired hands with joypad

Gaming addiction can blur the line between reality and the virtual world Source: Getty / knoppper

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

As a relatively new area of research, there's not a lot known about Gaming Addiction. But with technology now such a central component of our lives, what issues do Australians face when it comes to a healthy relationship with internet gaming, and what measures need to be put in place to ensure a safe future online?

Published 15 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

There is little help from NDIS for over-65s (Getty)

The Too Hard Basket - NDIS and the Over-65s

Lismore Residents Evacuate As Major Flood Warnings Issued Across NSW Northern Rivers

The Too Hard Basket - the effect of family violence on communities recovering from natural disasters

Once a woman has been put in prison, she is more likely to return

The Too Hard Basket - Women in prison

Prisoner Holding Bars of Cell

The Too Hard Basket - The challenge of life after release from prison