The Too Hard Basket: Gaming - an addiction that's no fun

Gaming addiction can blur the line between reality and the virtual world Source: Getty / knoppper
Published 15 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
As a relatively new area of research, there's not a lot known about Gaming Addiction. But with technology now such a central component of our lives, what issues do Australians face when it comes to a healthy relationship with internet gaming, and what measures need to be put in place to ensure a safe future online?
