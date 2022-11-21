The Too Hard Basket: Migrant women and the health system

How hard is it for women from multicultural backgrounds to get appropriate health care? Source: Getty / FatCamera
Published 22 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
What are the barriers to accessing appropriate and culturally safe sexual and reproductive health care for women from multicultural backgrounds? Most migrant and refugee women on temporary visas do not have access to Medicare coverage. This makes accessing essential services, such as pregnancy termination, an expensive and highly stressful experience. Even for those women who may have access to Medicare, many are forced to grapple with services that aren't culturally safe or fail to cater to their diverse linguistic or cultural needs.
