The Too Hard Basket - NDIS and the Over-65s

There is little help from NDIS for over-65s (Getty)

Published 8 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Brooke Young
With the National Disability Insurance Scheme not covering anyone who suffers a disabling injury over 65, many are left scrambling for funds to pay for the care they need. But whose responsiblity is it to ensure our elderly Australians have enough support? Where should the funds be coming from? And what shifts in policy are needed to ensure age is not a barrier to help?

