The Too Hard Basket: superannuation and Indigenous Australians

Piggy bank secured with padlock chained up and locked

Many Indigenous Australians face barriers to accessing their super Source: Getty / BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Published 11 October 2022 at 8:39am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

In this episode of the Too Hard Basket series we dive into the topic of First Nations people's identification, and how it can limit their access to tens of thousands of dollars of their own money. With multiple birth dates and given names, the gap in financial literacy, and kinship structures not recognised in Western culture, First Nations people face barriers in accessing their own finances. So what can be done to make meaningful change?

