The too hard basket

The Too Hard Basket - The challenge of life after release from prison

The too hard basket

Prisoner Holding Bars of Cell

Life becomes even more challenging for prisoners after release Source: Getty / Steven Puetzer/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2022 at 7:43am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

For those who have spent time incarcerated, life post-release can be challenging and, often burdened with debts and with no income and few savings, it can be difficult not to fall back into criminal activity. So what can be done to ensure those who spend time in prison are better equipped with the financial tools and literacy to help rebuild their lives permanently away from the prison system?

Published 18 October 2022 at 7:43am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
The Too Hard Basket - The challenge of life after release from prison
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Piggy bank secured with padlock chained up and locked

The Too Hard Basket: superannuation and Indigenous Australians

What is the impact of exposure to domestic violence on children

The Too Hard Basket - Domestic violence and children

The shame and stigma of gambling and debt can push level-headed people to consider serious harm

The Too Hard Basket - Gambling related suicides

The Too Hard Basket trailer 16x9 (SBS).jpg

Too Hard Basket - Coming Soon