The Too Hard Basket - The challenge of life after release from prison
Life becomes even more challenging for prisoners after release Source: Getty / Steven Puetzer/Getty Images
Published 18 October 2022 at 7:43am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
For those who have spent time incarcerated, life post-release can be challenging and, often burdened with debts and with no income and few savings, it can be difficult not to fall back into criminal activity. So what can be done to ensure those who spend time in prison are better equipped with the financial tools and literacy to help rebuild their lives permanently away from the prison system?
Published 18 October 2022 at 7:43am
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
Share