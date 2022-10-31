The too hard basket

The Too Hard Basket - the effect of family violence on communities recovering from natural disasters

The too hard basket

Lismore Residents Evacuate As Major Flood Warnings Issued Across NSW Northern Rivers

Houses are surrounded by floodwater on March 31, 2022 in Lismore, NSW Source: Getty / Dan Peled/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News

When attention turns to rebuilding after fire, floods and drought, how do fears of other psychosocial and mental health problems become more prominent? And what needs to be done to make meaningful change?

Published 1 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Once a woman has been put in prison, she is more likely to return

The Too Hard Basket - Women in prison

Prisoner Holding Bars of Cell

The Too Hard Basket - The challenge of life after release from prison

Piggy bank secured with padlock chained up and locked

The Too Hard Basket: superannuation and Indigenous Australians

What is the impact of exposure to domestic violence on children

The Too Hard Basket - Domestic violence and children