The Too Hard Basket - the effect of family violence on communities recovering from natural disasters
Houses are surrounded by floodwater on March 31, 2022 in Lismore, NSW Source: Getty / Dan Peled/Getty Images
Published 1 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
When attention turns to rebuilding after fire, floods and drought, how do fears of other psychosocial and mental health problems become more prominent? And what needs to be done to make meaningful change?
Published 1 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Share