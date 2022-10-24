The Too Hard Basket - Women in prison

Once a woman has been put in prison, she is more likely to return Source: Getty / Juanmonino/Getty Images
Published 25 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
This episode looks at the trauma confronting women in prison, with a particular focus on how these issues are exacerbated for First Nations women. The majority of incarcerated women have committed less serious crimes, and yet once they face prison they're far more likely to return. These same women are often the victims of abuse, intergenerational trauma and addiction, and can be re-traumatised by the prison setting.
Published 25 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share