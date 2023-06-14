Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The Voice Referendum pamphlet: our guide to the arguments
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney speaks to the media about the Voice Referendum Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
In the weeks leading up to the Indigenous Voice referendum, every single household in the country will be sent an official pamphlet setting out the arguments for both the 'yes' and 'no' cases. But Australians are being warned that the document could contain wildly exaggerated claims or flat-out lies.
