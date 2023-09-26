Thousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh region

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





The Armenian government has released a statement saying at least 6,650 people have crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh since a deadly 24-hour military offensive took place last week.





Videos published online show the mountain road to Armenia blocked with traffic, as those fleeing queue for fuel.





Nagorno-Karabakh refugee Alpine Movsyan says she fled to the Armenian border town of Goris because of uncertainty over the future of the region.





“We don’t know what happens to us next. We don’t know what (the government) has in store for us, There is not a single chance to go back. If there were chances, we would not leave in the first place. It is very dangerous there.”





This Nagorno-Karabakh resident also fled following the violence.





She says the situation is volatile, and she has no plans to return.





"No, I will never come back. If the Gancasar (monastery) is not there, then Karabakh is already empty. We will not go back. If we can go to Russia, we will go to Russia. There is nothing (left for us) in Armenia."





She says the recent events are the latest in a long history of persecution of ethnic Armenians in the region.





"Armenia is already almost gone. No leadership... If they knew history, they wouldn't have done this. History of the genocide (of Armenians), our history, if they knew it... Karabakh is Armenian, there were never Azeris in our village."





The region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but populated by around 120,000 ethnic Armenians.





In 2020, the region experienced a period of intense fighting, which ended with a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.





The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, says the recent events are a continuation of persecution, and an indication that ethnic cleansing is "under way" in the region.





He's met with U-S Agency for International Development chief Samantha Power who is leading a U-S delegation to Armenia.





Mr Pashinyan told Ms Power the situation is dire.





"Now, the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh is underway that's happening just now. And that is very unfortunate fact because we were trying to urge international community on that."





Ms Power underscored the United States' support for Armenian sovereignty.





"President Biden sent me and our delegation here in the wake of course your calls with senior U.S. principles, to underscore the United States' deep commitment for Armenia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and democracy."





Azerbaijan has denied persecution in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and has said it wants to re-integrate the ethnic Armenian population as "equal citizens."





Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev says aid is being provided to the region, and he believes this integration will be successful.



