Thousands march in Jerusalem's Pride Parade

Israel Pride

Thousands of participants march in the annual Pride parade in Jerusalem (AAP) Source: AP / Mahmoud Illean/AP

To many members of Jerusalem's L-G-B-T-I-Q+ community, this year's Pride parade is more important than ever before. The Israeli government is currently the most right-wing it has ever been, and includes several anti-LGBTQ parties who have sought to diminish the rights of these communities. So while the demonstrations serve as a celebration, to some, they hold an extra level of urgency in the face of a government threatening their existence.

