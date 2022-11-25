Thousands of Bondi birthday suits to raise awareness of skin cancer

Artist and photographer Spencer Tunick, right, stands next to models covering themselves with large leaves, as he talks about his next project at Bondi Beach in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Source: AP / Rick Rycroft/AP
Published 26 November 2022 at 6:00am
By Greg Dyett, Virginia Langeberg
Presented by Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Thousands of people will take part in a nude installation at Bondi Beach to raise awareness of skin cancer. World renowned artist and photographer Spencer Tunick has been enlisted to capture one of his famous images featuring thousands of naked participants.
