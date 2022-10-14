Thousands of calls for flood help in New South Wales and Tasmania

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Thousands of calls for flood help in New South Wales and TasmaniaPlay01:21SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.23MB)Published 14 October 2022 at 5:03pmSource: SBS News .Published 14 October 2022 at 5:03pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesBright start for local hope at bike GPDefence forces called in to assist in flood crisisFinancial support pledged for flood victimsSouth Korea vows it's ready to meet threat from the north