Thousands of migrants head through Mexico for the USA
The refugee caravan heading north through Mexico Source: Reuters
Around 3,000 migrants have begun a protest procession in southern Mexico, demanding an end to detention centres and changes in how migrants are treated after a detention centre fire killed 40 migrants. The protestors, mainly from Central America, Cuba, Venezuela, Ecuador, and Colombia, hope to reach Mexico City, and go beyond, to the United States.
