Three scientists win Nobel Prize in Physics and express their love for "mathematical beauty"

US-NOBEL-PHYSICS-CLAUSER

US physicist John Clauser poses in his home in Walnut Creek, California, on October 4, 2022, after winning the Nobel Prize for physics along with Austria's Anton Zeilinger and Frenchman Alain Aspect, for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication. (Photo by Remi Vorano / AFP) (Photo by REMI VORANO/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / REMI VORANO/AFP via Getty Images

Published 5 October 2022 at 9:11am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

Their research on the behaviour of subatomic particles opened the door for super computers and encrypted communication.

