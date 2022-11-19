SBS News In Depth

'Tis the season for RATS

SBS News In Depth

COVID19 RAT STOCK

A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) showing a negative result is seen in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is a quick test to check if you have COVID-19, a RAT test will provide a result within 15 to 30 minutes. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: SBS News / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2022 at 3:00pm
Presented by Rena Sarumpaet
Source: SBS News

Amid concerns about a fourth wave of COVID-19 approaching the holiday season - there are suggestions people take RAT tests before going to functions where vulnerable. Some in culturally and linguistically diverse communities are preparing to do just that.

Published 19 November 2022 at 3:00pm
Presented by Rena Sarumpaet
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Human rights lawyer Arif Hussein November 20 2022 SBS.jpg

A major hurdle removed for Afghan refugees seeking to bring their family members to Australia

Coach Sear-Shaeer Karimi at Street Football Tournament - November 20 2022 SBS .png

Migrants and refugees in Sydney have taken part in the annual Street Football World Cup

Germany COP27 Climate Summit

The COP-27 climate summit could be extended yet again over issue of a 'loss and damage' fund

ANTHONY ALBANESE APEC THAILAND

Australia shouldn't expect immediate lift to China trade sanctions, Anthony Albanese warns