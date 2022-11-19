'Tis the season for RATS

A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) showing a negative result is seen in Brisbane, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is a quick test to check if you have COVID-19, a RAT test will provide a result within 15 to 30 minutes. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: SBS News / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE
Published 19 November 2022 at 3:00pm
Presented by Rena Sarumpaet
Source: SBS News
Amid concerns about a fourth wave of COVID-19 approaching the holiday season - there are suggestions people take RAT tests before going to functions where vulnerable. Some in culturally and linguistically diverse communities are preparing to do just that.
