Top public servant suspended without pay over Robodebt
Former Department of Human Services Secretary Kathryn Campbell facing the Robodebt Royal Commission. Source: Supplied / ROYAL COMMISSION INTO THE ROBODEBT SCHEME/PR IMAGE
Top public servant Kathryn Campbell has been suspended from her nearly million dollar a year Department of Defence job following the release of the Robodebt Royal Commission Report. The report's adverse findings against Ms Campbell have resulted in her becoming the first senior person to publicly face consequences in the wake of the Royal Commission.
