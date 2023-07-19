Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Traditional owners win legal challenge stopping construction of nuclear waste facility in South Australia
Barngarla Traditional Owners, Sonja, Linda and Harry Dare participate in a protest in objection to the nuclear waste dump at Kimba, outside the Federal Court of Australia in Adelaide, Monday, March 6, 2023. Barngarla Traditional Owners begin their hearing in the Federal Court to oppose a planned federal radioactive waste dump at Kimba. (AAP Image/Matt Turner) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MATT TURNER/AAPIMAGE
Traditional owners on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula say a Federal Court ruling stopping a plan to build a radioactive waste dump is a positive outcome for all Australians. The Australian Conservation Foundation has welcomed the decision and hopes the federal government does not appeal it.
