Traditional owners win legal challenge stopping construction of nuclear waste facility in South Australia

Traditional owners with protest signs

Barngarla Traditional Owners, Sonja, Linda and Harry Dare participate in a protest in objection to the nuclear waste dump at Kimba, outside the Federal Court of Australia in Adelaide, Monday, March 6, 2023. Barngarla Traditional Owners begin their hearing in the Federal Court to oppose a planned federal radioactive waste dump at Kimba. (AAP Image/Matt Turner) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MATT TURNER/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Traditional owners on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula say a Federal Court ruling stopping a plan to build a radioactive waste dump is a positive outcome for all Australians. The Australian Conservation Foundation has welcomed the decision and hopes the federal government does not appeal it.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Diverse people meeting

Businesses encouraged to increase employment opportunities for people with disability

The Morocco World Cup team hold a training session in front of fans in Melbourne (SBS).jpg

Morocco's Women's World Cup team set to represent the Arab world

JASON CLARE PRESS CLUB

Education Minister announces shake-up of university sector

On the Money

SBS On The Money: Will China's slowing economy hit iron ore demand?