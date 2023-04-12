Treasurer says Australia not immune as IMF warns of global economic slowdown

Indonesia G20

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will meet with US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen during his trip to Washington. The pair are pictured here at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022. Source: AAP / Dita Alangkara

The International Monetary Fund has warned the world's economy will face years of weak and uneven growth, with high inflation to persist. It also projects Australia's economy will slow, and the outlook is in line with domestic projections from Treasury and the Reserve Bank.

